China orders resolute measures to contain COVID-19 resurgence in Xi'an

Xinhua) 13:07, December 31, 2021

XI'AN, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has urged more resolute and decisive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, as soon as possible.

Noting that Xi'an is at a critical stage in its complicated anti-epidemic fight, Sun stressed the need to speed up the reporting of test results and isolate close contacts in a timely manner to effectively cut the spread of the virus during her inspection of the city on Wednesday.

In view of the clustered cases emerging in the city's colleges, Sun asked all colleges to act quickly to identify potential risks and put all close contacts of COVID-positive people under quarantine.

Meanwhile, efforts should be made to meet residents' needs in terms of daily necessities and medical supplies, she said.

