Restaurant owner buys 10 tons of ribs to help Xi'an fight pandemic

(People's Daily App) 15:45, December 30, 2021

A restaurant owner in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, bought 10 tons of ribs from Shandong Province to make meals for frontline anti-pandemic workers.

To make sure frontline anti-pandemic workers eat well, 49-year-old Li Jianbin closed his restaurant and concentrated on making pork rib rice, aiming to deliver 20,000 sets.

Li came to Xi'an from Chongqing to set up a business 12 years ago. He appreciates the support he has received from people in Xi'an.

"Every anti-pandemic worker is serving the people. Compared to them, what I have done is no big deal," Li said. "We all hope the pandemic will be over soon."

