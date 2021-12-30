We Are China

NW China's Xi'an upgrades anti-epidemic measures

Xinhua) 08:21, December 30, 2021

A community worker delivers daily necessities to a household under closed-off management in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 29, 2021.

Authorities in Xi'an have upgraded epidemic control and prevention measures starting Monday, ordering all residents to stay indoors and refrain from gatherings except when taking nucleic acid tests.

Daily necessities of residents were guaranteed every day through delivery services. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

