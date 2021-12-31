China's Shaanxi reports 1,301 COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

Xinhua) 18:16, December 31, 2021

XI'AN, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Shaanxi Province reported 165 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of local cases in the latest resurgence to 1,301.

Since the epidemic emerged on Dec. 9, Xi'an, the provincial capital, had registered a total of 1,277 local cases.

Of all cases in the province aged less than two months to 90 years, there is one critical case, five severe cases, 538 moderate cases and 757 mild cases, according to a press briefing held by the provincial government on Friday.

Most of the cases are in stable condition and doctors are working to ensure there are no deaths from the coronavirus, Yang Lianchang, deputy director of the provincial health commission, told reporters.

There are still risks of community transmission in Xi'an as the number of positive cases found through mass nucleic acid testing over the past few days remained at a high level, Yang said.

