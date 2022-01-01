New Year light in Xi'an ancient city wall

Xinhua) 09:11, January 01, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2021 shows the ancient city wall with light and projected words to greet the New Year and pay tribute to people making efforts to fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in the city of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

