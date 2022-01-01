Daily life amid COVID-19 resurgence in Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:21, January 01, 2022

A deliveryman carries daily necessities at a residential area under closed-off management in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 31, 2021. Xi'an imposed closed-off management for communities and villages on Dec. 23 in an effort to curb the spread of the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A staff member of a drug store rides a bicycle to deliver medicine in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 31, 2021. Xi'an imposed closed-off management for communities and villages on Dec. 23 in an effort to curb the spread of the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A sanitation worker cleans a road in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 31, 2021. Xi'an imposed closed-off management for communities and villages on Dec. 23 in an effort to curb the spread of the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A community worker transfers free daily necessities for residents at a residential area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 31, 2021. Xi'an imposed closed-off management for communities and villages on Dec. 23 in an effort to curb the spread of the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Medical workers carry reagents for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 31, 2021. Xi'an imposed closed-off management for communities and villages on Dec. 23 in an effort to curb the spread of the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

