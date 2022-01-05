Xi'an provides TCM decoctions to help control recent spike in COVID-19 infections

Xinhua) 09:44, January 05, 2022

Pharmacists check ingredients of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Xi'an Hospital of TCM in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 3, 2022. Xi'an Hospital of TCM has been providing TCM decoctions to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Xi'an. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

