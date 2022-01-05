Home>>
Xi'an provides TCM decoctions to help control recent spike in COVID-19 infections
(Xinhua) 09:44, January 05, 2022
Pharmacists check ingredients of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Xi'an Hospital of TCM in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 3, 2022. Xi'an Hospital of TCM has been providing TCM decoctions to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Xi'an. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Expats in Xi'an stay sanguine amid COVID-19 resurgence
- China's Xi'an reports 1,573 COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence
- Xi'an strives to guarantee normal function under COVID-19 resurgence
- Xi'an makes all-out efforts to ensure food and medicine supplies for 13 mln people
- Daily life amid COVID-19 resurgence in Xi'an
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.