Chinese mainland reports 41 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:24, January 05, 2022

A medical worker collects swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid testing at a mobile testing site in Xincheng District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 41 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 35 were reported in Shaanxi, four were reported in Henan, and two in Zhejiang, the commission said.

Also reported were 50 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 102,932 by Tuesday, including 3,291 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 31 were in severe condition.

A total of 95,005 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 71 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, 49 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.

