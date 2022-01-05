China's Xi'an reports 95 local COVID-19 cases Monday

Xinhua) 09:37, January 05, 2022

XI'AN, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 95 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The city has registered 1,758 local cases since the latest virus resurgence on Dec. 9.

Of the new cases, 78 were discovered while in quarantine, and one was detected during nucleic acid testing in the communities.

Of the total 1,758 cases, 18 have recovered, seven are in critical condition, and 16 in severe condition. The rest are moderate and mild cases.

