Home>>
China's Xi'an reports 95 local COVID-19 cases Monday
(Xinhua) 09:37, January 05, 2022
XI'AN, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 95 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.
The city has registered 1,758 local cases since the latest virus resurgence on Dec. 9.
Of the new cases, 78 were discovered while in quarantine, and one was detected during nucleic acid testing in the communities.
Of the total 1,758 cases, 18 have recovered, seven are in critical condition, and 16 in severe condition. The rest are moderate and mild cases.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- WHO still recommends 14-day quarantine for COVID-19 patients
- East China city reports 26 COVID-19 cases, community spread under control
- U.S. single-day COVID-19 cases surpass 1 million as Omicron variant continues to haunt Europe
- Canada reports 35,618 new COVID-19 cases
- Into 3rd year, COVID-19 pandemic leads to chaos, innovations in U.S.
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.