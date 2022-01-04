Canada reports 35,618 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:40, January 04, 2022

People line up to enter a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 3, 2022. Canada reported 35,618 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising its national total to 2,302,695 with 30,393 deaths, according to local media CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks line up outside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 3, 2022. Canada reported 35,618 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising its national total to 2,302,695 with 30,393 deaths, according to local media CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman wearing a face mask walks into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 3, 2022. Canada reported 35,618 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising its national total to 2,302,695 with 30,393 deaths, according to local media CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

