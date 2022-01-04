Canada reports 35,618 new COVID-19 cases
People line up to enter a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 3, 2022. Canada reported 35,618 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising its national total to 2,302,695 with 30,393 deaths, according to local media CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People wearing face masks line up outside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 3, 2022. Canada reported 35,618 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising its national total to 2,302,695 with 30,393 deaths, according to local media CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People wearing face masks line up outside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 3, 2022. Canada reported 35,618 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising its national total to 2,302,695 with 30,393 deaths, according to local media CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A woman wearing a face mask walks into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 3, 2022. Canada reported 35,618 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising its national total to 2,302,695 with 30,393 deaths, according to local media CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Into 3rd year, COVID-19 pandemic leads to chaos, innovations in U.S.
- Nearly 2.85 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Many countries usher in New Year amid shadow of spreading Omicron variant
- U.S. secretary of defense tests positive for COVID-19
- Chinese film industry eyes bright future amid COVID-19 gloom
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.