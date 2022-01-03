Nearly 2.85 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 15:47, January 03, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.85 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.

