Home>>
Nearly 2.85 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:47, January 03, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.85 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Many countries usher in New Year amid shadow of spreading Omicron variant
- U.S. secretary of defense tests positive for COVID-19
- Chinese film industry eyes bright future amid COVID-19 gloom
- Chinese mainland reports 101 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 175 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.