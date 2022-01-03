Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 101 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:03, January 03, 2022
A medical worker collects swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid testing at a mobile testing site in Xincheng District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 101 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.
Of the new local cases, 92 were reported in Shaanxi, and nine were reported in Zhejiang, the commission said.
Also reported were 60 new imported cases in 13 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.
No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.
