Chinese mainland reports 175 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:53, January 01, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 175 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 174 were reported in the province of Shaanxi, and one in Guizhou, the commission said.

Also reported were 56 new imported cases in 12 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 102,314 by Friday, including 2,886 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 15 were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,792 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 38 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Friday, 33 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.

