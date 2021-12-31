China's Dongxing upgrades epidemic control and prevention measures

Xinhua) 09:04, December 31, 2021

A police officer of immigration inspection checkpoint checks a truck at Dongxing port in Dongxing, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2021. Recently immigration inspection checkpoint in Dongxing has upgraded epidemic control and prevention measures by carrying out round-the-clock patrol. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

