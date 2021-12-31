China's Guangxi accelerates improvement of rural living environment

Xinhua) 07:55, December 31, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2021 shows a vegetable and fruit planting base in Tongling Town of Wuxuan County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In 2021, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has made great efforts to accelerate improvement of rural living environment amid the bid to promote rural vitalization and upgrade the living conditions of rural residents. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

