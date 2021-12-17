We Are China

Orange harvest in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:32, December 17, 2021

Workers select oranges on an assembly line at an orange storehouse in Luzhai County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2021. Orange harvest season has arrived lately in Luzhai County. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers pack oranges in Luzhai County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2021. Orange harvest season has arrived lately in Luzhai County. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Workers load packed oranges onto a truck in Luzhai County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2021. Orange harvest season has arrived lately in Luzhai County. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers work at an orange storehouse in Luzhai County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2021. Orange harvest season has arrived lately in Luzhai County. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers carry newly picked oranges in Luzhai County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2021. Orange harvest season has arrived lately in Luzhai County. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers pack oranges in Luzhai County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 16, 2021. Orange harvest season has arrived lately in Luzhai County. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)