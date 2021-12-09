Comprehensive bonded zone in south China starts operations

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 6, 2020 shows a view of the Qinzhou port section of Guangxi Pilot Free Trade Zone in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

NANNING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The comprehensive bonded zone in Qinzhou, a coastal city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, launched official operations on Wednesday.

The bonded zone welcomed its first batch of 10 container trucks on Wednesday morning.

Positioned as a commodity trading center and logistics distribution center, the bonded zone has an area of 4.56 square kilometers and mainly covers services including shipping logistics, international trade, commodity trade, bonded futures delivery and automobile bonded trade.

Construction of a bonded delivery center for imported crude oil futures and a cold chain assembly center is underway.

Wang Zhi, head of Nanning Customs, said that they will continue to improve the business environment in the bonded zone and promote trade and investment facilitation.

