S. China primary school kicks off sports festival

(Xinhuanet) 12:04, December 02, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows children performing group calisthenics in Binhu Road Primary School in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. On Dec. 1, the Binhu Road Primary School held the opening ceremony of "sports culture festival". A number of activities were held for the festival, such as group calisthenics performances and sports competitions. This allows the children to get out of the classroom, enjoy the sunshine, and partake in the joy of sports. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)