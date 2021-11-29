Solar powered street lamps illuminate night sky in south China

Xinhua) 09:10, November 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2021 shows the night view of Dangjiu Village in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. More and more solar powered street lamps have been erected in areas tucked away in the mountains in Guangxi, illuminating the night sky for people living there. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

