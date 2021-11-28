Hydropower project built on area of fish habitat in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:37, November 28, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2021 shows the fishway of auxiliary dam in Nanmu River and the fish proliferation and release station of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The hydropower project is built on the area which is an important fish habitat due to its complex flow conditions. A rare dual fishway design for both the main dam and the auxiliary dam was therefore put forward at the very beginning of the construction, looking like an artificial passageway for migrating fishes. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

