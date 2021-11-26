We Are China

Winter scenery of Dangjiu Village, S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:31, November 26, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2021 shows the winter scenery of Dangjiu Village in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

