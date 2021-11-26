Home>>
Winter scenery of Dangjiu Village, S China's Guangxi
(Xinhua) 09:31, November 26, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2021 shows the winter scenery of Dangjiu Village in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
