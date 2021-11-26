Teacher brothers devoted to rural education in Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:28, November 26, 2021

Jia Fuxian gives a class at a primary school in Jinji Township of Wuxuan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2021. The two brothers, Jia Fucai, 56, and Jia Fuxian, 46, work as teachers in the rural areas in the past 36 years and 26 years respectively. Knowing the importance of education for the rural children, the brothers, benefit from education in their younger age, chose to stay in the rural schools as teachers ignoring the difficult living conditions. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

