Teacher couples devoted to rural education in east China's Jiangxi

Xinhua) 09:07, November 24, 2021

Wang Jingming (R) and his wife Deng Jun, both teachers, prepare their lessons at Changfeng School in Luxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Changfeng School sits deep in the Luoxiao Mountains. Among its 30 teachers, there are six couples. For the 170 students in the school, these couples are not only teachers teaching them knowledge but more like parents taking care of lower graders and boarding students. Wang Jingming, 46, is a chemistry teacher. In 2004, he married Deng Jun, a math teacher at the school. "We have a deep affection for the kids here and we are happy to witness their growth," said Wang. "We are willing to spend our whole lives guarding this school and protecting these kids in the mountains, hoping they can have a wonderful life." (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Zhang Xiang (L, rear) and his wife Cheng Shuang, both teachers, pose for a group photo with students at Changfeng School in Luxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Li Xiangming (5th R, rear) and his wife Liu Jianling, both teachers, pose for a group photo with students at Changfeng School in Luxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Wang Jingming (5th L, middle) and his wife Deng Jun, both teachers, pose for a group photo with students at Changfeng School in Luxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Li Zhigang (L, rear) and his wife Li Jianzhen, both teachers, pose for a group photo with students at Changfeng School in Luxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Li Zhigang (L, rear) and his wife Li Jianzhen (R, rear), both teachers, have lunch with students at Changfeng School in Luxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Liu Zengguang (R, rear) and his wife Lai Hangyun, both teachers, pose for a group photo with students at Changfeng School in Luxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Zhu Bo (L, middle) and his wife Luo Hua, both teachers, pose for a group photo with students at Changfeng School in Luxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Wang Jingming (L) and his wife Deng Jun, both teachers, do housework at their home near Changfeng School in Luxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2021 shows a view of Changfeng School in Luxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Zhu Bo (R, rear) and his wife Luo Hua (L, rear), both teachers, instruct students to make a musical instrument at Changfeng School in Luxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Lai Hangyun (R) and her husband Liu Zengguang, both teachers, prepare their lessons at Changfeng School in Luxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

