Persimmons ripe on branches in Gongcheng, Guangxi
A villager dries persimmons in Gongcheng Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2021. Persimmons are in season here and the fruit is ripe on the branches. Village workers are busy picking and drying the fruit. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
A villager picks persimmons in Gongcheng Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2021. Persimmons are in season here and the fruit is ripe on the branches. Village workers are busy picking and drying the fruit. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
A villager picks persimmons in Gongcheng Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2021. Persimmons are in season here and the fruit is ripe on the branches. Village workers are busy picking and drying the fruit. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Solar powered street lamps illuminate night sky in south China
- Hydropower project built on area of fish habitat in China's Guangxi
- Winter scenery of Dangjiu Village, S China's Guangxi
- Teacher brothers devoted to rural education in Guangxi
- Construction of Fenghuangling Bridge in Guangxi enters final sprint stage
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.