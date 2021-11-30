Persimmons ripe on branches in Gongcheng, Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:20, November 30, 2021

A villager dries persimmons in Gongcheng Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2021. Persimmons are in season here and the fruit is ripe on the branches. Village workers are busy picking and drying the fruit. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A villager picks persimmons in Gongcheng Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2021. Persimmons are in season here and the fruit is ripe on the branches. Village workers are busy picking and drying the fruit. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

