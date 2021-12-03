South China's Liuzhou delivers over 100 million prepackaged snail noodles in 2021

People's Daily Online) 15:32, December 03, 2021

Staff are busy working in a production factory of prepackaged Luosifen in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Hanchi)

Liuzhou, a city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has sent 100,000,138 pieces of prepackaged "luosifen" (river snail rice noodles) via delivery services this year as of Nov. 28, contributing about 275 million yuan (about $43 million) in revenues to the delivery industry.

Since its advent in late 2014, prepackaged luosifen has become a popular product all over the globe, which has been assisted by the Internet and the delivery industry. From January to October this year, the sales revenue for prepackaged luosifen in Liuzhou reached 12.6 billion yuan (about $2 billion), with a year-on-year growth of over 44 percent. Liuzhou Customs undertook 167 batches of prepackaged luosifen exports valued at 35 million yuan (about $5.49 million), up by 42.8 percent year-on-year.

The rapid growth of the prepackaged luosifen industry has greatly driven the logistics industry in Liuzhou city. According to the Liuzhou Municipal Postal Administration, during the "Double 11" shopping festival, 7.72 million parcels were packed in Liuzhou, among which nearly 80 percent were prepackaged luosifen.

Statistics show that the express delivery volume of prepackaged luosifen reached 20 million, 22.7 million and 32 million from 2017 to 2019, respectively, and witnessed an exponential increase in 2020 due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, reaching 77.6 million in total.

