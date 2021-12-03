Liuzhou holds event to promote traffic safety
A traffic police officer escorts pupils across a street in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 2, 2021. Dec. 2 marks the national traffic safety day in China. An event was held in Liuzhou to promote traffic safety. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A traffic police officer sends flowers to a driver who stops politely to allow pedestrians to cross in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 2, 2021. Dec. 2 marks the national traffic safety day in China. An event was held in Liuzhou to promote traffic safety. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
