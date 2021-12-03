We Are China

Scenery of Dongxiang Village in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:15, December 03, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 2, 2021 shows the scenery of Dongxiang Village, Tantou Township, Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 2, 2021 shows the scenery of Xingui Village, Tantou Township, Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 2, 2021 shows the scenery of Xingui Village, Tantou Township, Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 2, 2021 shows the scenery of Tantou Township, Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

