Handicrafts industry developed in Rong'an, Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:41, December 07, 2021

A worker makes a handicraft at a handicrafts factory in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2021. In recent years, Suixi County in south China's Guangdong Province, together with Rong'an County, take advantage of raw materials including rattan, bamboo and wood in Rong'an and process them into handicrafts for garden. These products are exported to more than 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

