Home>>
The rebirth of Liujiang River: A miniature of China’s improving ecology
(People's Daily Online) 14:31, December 13, 2021
Liujiang River is the mother river of Liuzhou, a city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. It winds through the city of Liuzhou with a 180-degree bend, forming a huge "U" shape. It was described as "nine loops that twist in our bowels" by Liu Zongyuan, a literati from the Tang Dynasty.
According to the Water Environment Quality Rankings of National Surface Water Assessment of Cities, the water quality of Liuzhou city ranked first in China during the period from January 2020 to October 2021.
The rebirth of the Liujiang River, a once polluted river, epitomizes China's increasingly improved ecology.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.