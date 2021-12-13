The rebirth of Liujiang River: A miniature of China’s improving ecology

People's Daily Online) 14:31, December 13, 2021

Liujiang River is the mother river of Liuzhou, a city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. It winds through the city of Liuzhou with a 180-degree bend, forming a huge "U" shape. It was described as "nine loops that twist in our bowels" by Liu Zongyuan, a literati from the Tang Dynasty.

According to the Water Environment Quality Rankings of National Surface Water Assessment of Cities, the water quality of Liuzhou city ranked first in China during the period from January 2020 to October 2021.

The rebirth of the Liujiang River, a once polluted river, epitomizes China's increasingly improved ecology.

