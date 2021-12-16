Sugar factories scheduled to open in south China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:04, December 16, 2021

Workers unload sugarcanes at a sugar factory in Longzhou County, Chongzuo City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2021. According to sugar industry development office of Guangxi, 66 sugar factories, nearly 90 percent of the 74 sugar factories scheduled to open this season, have started to produce sugar as of Dec. 15. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A worker arranges sugar packs at a sugar factory in Longzhou County, Chongzuo City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2021. According to sugar industry development office of Guangxi, 66 sugar factories, nearly 90 percent of the 74 sugar factories scheduled to open this season, have started to produce sugar as of Dec. 15. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

