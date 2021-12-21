Bamboo weaving industry increases villagers' income in South China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 15:35, December 21, 2021

A worker weaves a bamboo product at a workshop in Pingnan county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Wu Mingjiang)

In a bamboo weaving workshop in Pingnan county, Guigang city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local villagers were busy weaving bamboo lampshades with their skillful hands.

The bamboo weaving industry is a traditional key industry in Pingnan county. The locality's bamboo products have enjoyed great popularity at home and abroad, with nearly 90 percent of the county's products being exported to overseas markets. In 2016, Pingnan's bamboo weaving skills were selected for inclusion in the sixth batch of Guangxi's Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

At present, the industry has provided more than 10,000 jobs for local people, while the average annual income per capita has increased by 20,000 yuan (about $3,136).

