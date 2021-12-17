Cross-sea bridge under construction in China's Guangxi

December 17, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 16, 2021 shows the construction site of the Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located in the city of Qinzhou, the Longmen Bridge, a cross-sea bridge serving as a part of an expressway connecting coastal cities along the Beibu Gulf of Guangxi, stretches 7.6 km, with the main bridge span measuring 1,098 meters in length. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

