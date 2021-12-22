Sugarcane harvesting season shifts into full gear for town in Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:30, December 22, 2021

A farmer busy reaping sugarcane in a field. (Photo/Xu Shaorong)

Villagers in Fucheng township, Yinhai district in Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region are busy reaping, packaging, and shipping sugarcane these days as the harvesting season for the cash crop shifts into full gear.

The town has continued developing its sugarcane industry in recent years, greatly boosting the collective economy in its villages and improving local villagers’ lives.

