Chinese mainland reports 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:15, December 31, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2021 shows the surrounding area of Dayan Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 166 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 165 were reported in Shaanxi, and one in Shanxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 29 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 102,083 by Thursday, including 2,714 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 15 were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,733 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 29 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Thursday, all arriving from outside the mainland.

