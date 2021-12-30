Chinese mainland reports 156 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:20, December 30, 2021

Staff examine epidemic prevention supplies at a pharmaceutical company in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 156 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 155 were reported in Shaanxi, and one in Guangxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 51 new imported cases in 12 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 101,890 by Wednesday, including 2,563 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 15 were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,691 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 27 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Wednesday, including 26 arriving from outside the mainland.

