East China city reports 26 COVID-19 cases, community spread under control
NINGBO, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The city of Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province has reported a total of 26 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Beilun District since Jan. 1, local authorities said on Tuesday night.
All new cases from Jan. 2 were found among those in quarantine in designated locations, and the community spread of COVID-19 has been basically brought under control, Li Chengjie, executive deputy chief of Beilun District, told a press briefing.
COVID-19 control is now at a critical stage, and all close contacts and secondary close contacts of local cases are under medical observation in quarantine, Li said.
The second round of mass nucleic acid testing in the district on Tuesday saw the collection of 866,396 samples, all of which were negative results, the official said.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. single-day COVID-19 cases surpass 1 million as Omicron variant continues to haunt Europe
- Canada reports 35,618 new COVID-19 cases
- Into 3rd year, COVID-19 pandemic leads to chaos, innovations in U.S.
- Nearly 2.85 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Many countries usher in New Year amid shadow of spreading Omicron variant
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.