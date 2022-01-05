Home>>
Hong Kong to suspend flights from 8 countries over COVID-19
(Xinhua) 16:42, January 05, 2022
HONG KONG, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Wednesday that incoming passenger flights from eight countries will be banned from landing in Hong Kong starting from Jan. 8 for 14 days.
HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the flight suspension at a press conference. According to her, the ban will affect passengers from Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United States, including transferring passengers.
According to Lam, the decision on the flight suspension was made because of a rapid change in the local COVID-19 situation.
