Volunteers join food delivery activities of Deshan shared kitchen in Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:52, January 06, 2022

Volunteers package foods for delivery at Deshan shared kitchen in Yanta District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2022. Located in Yanta District of Xi'an, Deshan shared kitchen was run as an "anti-cancer kitchen", providing convenience for cancer patients and their families to cook meals. Xu Kai, founder of the shared kitchen, transformed this "anti-cancer kitchen" into a "fight-against-epidemic kitchen" after the city has been hit by the recent COVID-19 resurgence. Up to now, more than 30 volunteers have joined the food delivery activities of the kitchen to help not only cancer patients and their families who are stranded in Xi'an, but also some personnel who work for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Volunteers transport foods onto a car for delivery in Yanta District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2022.

A volunteer contacts patients' families to take foods at Shaanxi Provincial Cancer Hospital in Yanta District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2022.

Volunteers package foods for delivery at Deshan shared kitchen in Yanta District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2022.

A volunteer leaves Deshan shared kitchen to deliver foods in Yanta District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2022.

Volunteer Li Guang makes dishes for delivery at Deshan shared kitchen in Yanta District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2022.

A volunteer delivers foods to a nurse at Shaanxi Provincial Cancer Hospital in Yanta District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2022.

Volunteers package foods for delivery at Deshan shared kitchen in Yanta District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2022.

