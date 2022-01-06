Threat of major COVID-19 resurgence in Xi'an under control: epidemiologist

January 06, 2022

XI'AN, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A leading epidemiologist has projected that a major resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases in the northwest Chinese city of Xi'an is unlikely.

"While more cases might be reported in the future, the threat of a major resurgence in Xi'an has been basically brought under control," Li Qun, director of the Health Emergency Center of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told Xinhua in an interview. "We have seen notable progress in the efforts to control the epidemic."

Li noted that the number of daily reported cases in Xi'an has gradually declined since the start of this year, indicating a positive trend in containing the spread of the virus.

Xi'an, with 13 million residents, reported 63 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The new cases brought the total number of local cases in the city to 1,856 in the latest resurgence since Dec. 9.

