China's Xi'an reports 46 local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:32, January 09, 2022

A volunteer carries boxes containing food for delivery in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

XI'AN, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 46 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, local authorities said on Saturday.

The city has registered 1,959 local cases since Dec. 9, 2021, amid the latest resurgence. Of that number, 180 had recovered by Saturday.

On Saturday, Xi'an downgraded the classifications of five areas from medium-risk for COVID-19 to low-risk. The city currently has a total of three high-risk areas and 55 medium-risk areas, according to Lyu Yongpeng, deputy director of the city's health commission.

Lyu said that Xi'an will gradually lift its lockdown according to research conducted by experts and the central authorities.

Wang Wei, head of Xi'an Municipal Postal Administration, said at Saturday's press briefing that the city will promote the resumption of postal and delivery services under the requirements of epidemic prevention and control.

The city will strive to resume 60 percent of its operational capability of postal and delivery services before the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1, said Wang.

Amid the epidemic, only 350,000 parcels were handled per day in Xi'an, 10 percent of its capacity, with about 7,200 couriers and staff working at less than 400 delivery stations.

