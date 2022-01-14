Postal and express delivery services gradually resumed in Xi'an

Xinhua) 08:18, January 14, 2022

A staff member from a branch of China Post disinfects the warehouse in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Postal and express delivery services in Xi'an have been gradually resumed in an orderly manner with strengthened epidemic prevention measures amid the latest resurgence. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

A volunteer disinfects a parcel to be delivered to a resident in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Postal and express delivery services in Xi'an have been gradually resumed in an orderly manner with strengthened epidemic prevention measures amid the latest resurgence. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Courier Zhu Wenjun (L) talks with a customer in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Postal and express delivery services in Xi'an have been gradually resumed in an orderly manner with strengthened epidemic prevention measures amid the latest resurgence. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

A staff member sorts packages at a logistics center in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Postal and express delivery services in Xi'an have been gradually resumed in an orderly manner with strengthened epidemic prevention measures amid the latest resurgence. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Staff members sort packages at a logistics center in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Postal and express delivery services in Xi'an have been gradually resumed in an orderly manner with strengthened epidemic prevention measures amid the latest resurgence. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A staff member sorts packages at a logistics center in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Postal and express delivery services in Xi'an have been gradually resumed in an orderly manner with strengthened epidemic prevention measures amid the latest resurgence. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Courier Zhu Wenjun packs a parcel in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Postal and express delivery services in Xi'an have been gradually resumed in an orderly manner with strengthened epidemic prevention measures amid the latest resurgence. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

A staff member sorts packages at a logistics center in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Postal and express delivery services in Xi'an have been gradually resumed in an orderly manner with strengthened epidemic prevention measures amid the latest resurgence. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

