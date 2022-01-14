Xi'an's "urban village" provides free meals to residents in need amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 09:32, January 14, 2022

Villager Yang Guang (R), a house owner, delivers lunch to a migrant worker who lives in his house in Sanjia Village of Baqiao District in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2022. Located in Baqiao District of Xi'an, Sanjia Village is an "urban village" inhabited by floating population such as migrant workers. An activity organized to provide two meals for free to residents in need was carried out in the village after the city has been hit by the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Staff members deliver lunch to residents in Sanjia Village of Baqiao District in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A staff member delivers lunch to a senior citizen who lives alone in Sanjia Village of Baqiao District in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Villager Zhou Juan, a house owner, makes lunch for tenants who live in her house in Sanjia Village of Baqiao District in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Staff members prepare to deliver lunch to residents in Sanjia Village of Baqiao District in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Staff members transport foods for delivery onto a vehicle in Sanjia Village of Baqiao District in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Staff members package foods for delivery in Sanjia Village of Baqiao District in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

