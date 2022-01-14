Central China city introduces TCM to help control COVID-19 infections

Xinhua) 08:44, January 14, 2022

A staff member labels a pack of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoction at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A staff member packs traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Pharmacists prepare ingredients to produce traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A staff member checks the operation of machines to make traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Pharmacists prepare ingredients to produce traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A staff member cleans machines to make traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A staff member makes traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Pharmacists prepare ingredients to produce traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A staff member arranges traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

