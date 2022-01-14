Central China city introduces TCM to help control COVID-19 infections
A staff member labels a pack of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoction at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
A staff member packs traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Pharmacists prepare ingredients to produce traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
A staff member checks the operation of machines to make traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Pharmacists prepare ingredients to produce traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
A staff member cleans machines to make traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
A staff member makes traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Pharmacists prepare ingredients to produce traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
A staff member arranges traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at Yuzhou TCM hospital in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Yuzhou of Henan province has introduced TCM to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: Xi's words shed light on future of humanity as COVID-19 rages
- Precise COVID-19 control measures a stabilizer for economic growth
- U.S. forced to activate more resources to deal with surging COVID-19 infections
- WHO cautions against concurrent outbreaks of COVID-19, other diseases
- Chinese mainland reports 124 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.