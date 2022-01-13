Chinese mainland reports 124 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:30, January 13, 2022

Medical workers take swab samples from citizens for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Henan on Sunday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 124 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 76 were reported in Henan, 41 in Tianjin, six in Shaanxi, and one in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 66 new imported cases in seven provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Nine new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 104,379 by Wednesday, including 3,460 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 10 were in severe condition.

A total of 96,283 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 31 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Wednesday, 22 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.

