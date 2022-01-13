Tianjin launches second citywide nucleic acid testing to contain Omicron spread

January 13, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 12, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19.

The municipality of 13.9 million people that neighbors Beijing launched the first round of citywide mass testing at 7 a.m. Sunday. A total of 11,912,280 people were sampled in the testing drive, and the results of 7,892,591 samples have been released so far.

The infections were first reported on Saturday in Tianjin, and the gene sequencing found the first two locally transmitted confirmed cases were the VOC/Omicron variant, said the municipal headquarters for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The municipal government issued a notice calling on all residents to stay put while awaiting the results of their nucleic acid tests.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the government has used both online and offline channels to ensure citizens get daily necessities. People mostly place their orders online and receive their deliveries from neighborhood outlets.

According to the Tianjin municipal bureau of commerce, local authorities have mobilized major wholesale suppliers, supermarkets and vegetable markets to add inventory in order to cope with the market demand for meat, eggs and vegetables.

Currently, Tianjin's e-commerce enterprises distribute 1,200 tonnes of daily necessities such as meat, vegetables, eggs and milk every day.

On Tuesday alone, e-commerce platforms in Tianjin received over 100,000 orders, with commodity distribution covering about 2.8 million residents.

Nineteen major e-commerce enterprises have mobilized more than 10,000 couriers to work with COVID-19 prevention and control staff to ensure the delivery of daily necessities to communities.

Despite the impact on people's lives, the sudden spread of the virus has not affected the port logistics, as Tianjin is an important gateway port of northern China.

According to Tianjin Port Group, the Tianjin Port has maintained orderly and safe production. From Jan. 1 to 10, the port saw arrivals of 363 freight vessels, an increase of more than 15 percent year on year. More than 215,000 vehicles ran through the port area to transport logistics during the period, an increase of more than 4 percent year on year.

The company vowed to ensure safe and smooth transport of imported goods concerning people's livelihood, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics.

A medical worker warms hands with a bottle filled with hot water after getting disinfected at a COVID-19 testing site in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 12, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Volunteers help a citizen register for COVID-19 test at a testing site in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 12, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

