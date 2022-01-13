Sri Lanka commends China for donation of medical equipment

Xinhua) 08:14, January 13, 2022

COLOMBO, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka on Wednesday commended China for its donation of medical equipment to Sri Lanka's health sector in the fight against COVID-19.

Senior Sri Lankan officials conveyed appreciation to the Chinese Foreign Ministry for its good-will gesture, which further consolidated close cooperation between the two countries, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry added that China has extended generous assistance to Sri Lanka to help it battle COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The latest Chinese donation includes multipara monitors, high flow oxygen nasal therapy machines, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and other items.

The donation is valued at about 635,000 U.S. dollars, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said on its Twitter account.

Sri Lanka has detected 593,072 positive patients since March last year.

