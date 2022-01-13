TCM widely applied in COVID-19 prevention and control in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:05, January 13, 2022

A pharmacist weighs ingredients to produce traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoctions at the First Teaching Hospital of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 12, 2022. TCM has been widely applied in the COVID-19 prevention and control in Tianjin, improving the immune capacity of individuals under medical quarantine. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

