Shanghai-based pharma provides over 13 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:03, January 13, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma provided 13.33 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan in 2021, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

The vaccines were delivered to the island in 15 shipments, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

The mainland has been committed to promoting access to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines developed by Fosun Pharma and German company BioNTech among the Taiwan public and to safeguarding the health and well-being of compatriots across the Taiwan Strait.

Detailed media reports about the vaccines are available online, Zhu added.

