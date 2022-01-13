Home>>
Shanghai-based pharma provides over 13 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 09:03, January 13, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma provided 13.33 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan in 2021, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.
The vaccines were delivered to the island in 15 shipments, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.
The mainland has been committed to promoting access to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines developed by Fosun Pharma and German company BioNTech among the Taiwan public and to safeguarding the health and well-being of compatriots across the Taiwan Strait.
Detailed media reports about the vaccines are available online, Zhu added.
