Mainland welcomes Taiwan compatriots in Beijing Winter Olympics: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:43, January 13, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan compatriots are welcome to be part of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Taiwan athletes are expected to compete in sports including speed skating, luge and alpine skiing during the Games, according to Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

To date, eight reporters from five Taiwan media institutions in Beijing have applied to cover the games, Zhu said.

Zhu added that over 30 students from Taiwan studying in Beijing's universities have been chosen as volunteers for the Games, offering services for events, media and transportation, among other fields.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)