Popular merchandise licensed for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games sells out in a frenzy

People's Daily Online) 17:37, January 12, 2022

Several licensed merchandise lines inspired by the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games have sold out at designated online stores and brick-and-mortar stores.

According to the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG), over 5,000 licensed merchandise items in 16 categories have been designed and produced in preparation for the Games, including Beijing 2022 emblems, key rings, precious metal products, clothing, silk products, stationery, bags and suitcases, snow and ice sports products, commemorative stamps, and commemorative coins and banknotes, among others.

The photo shows the Olympic store on Tmall. (Photo/chinanews.com)

More than 190 licensed merchandise retail stores have opened in 19 provinces and cities across China, with the licensed merchandise also being available for purchase on more than 280 high-speed trains that run through 31 provinces and cities in the country. The Olympic store on the e-commerce platform Tmall is the only official online channel designated for selling the licensed merchandise.

The model figurines for the Games’ mascots – Bing Dwen Dwen for the Olympics and Shuey Rhon Rhon for the Paralympics – along with toys featuring the mascots and emblems featuring the mascots were the top three best-selling licensed products on the Olympic store, with their monthly sales volumes surpassing 10,000, 8,000 and 7,000, respectively.

In November 2018, the BOCOG issued a set of emblems featuring the 24 Solar Terms, with the maximum issuing limit of each emblem being 2022. The emblems are now all sold out and currently are out of stock. According to Piao Xuedong, head of the Marketing Department of the BOCOG, the emblems will not be issued a second time.

Statistics have indicated that more than 350 licensed products were issued in the early stage of the trial run of the licensing project. Over the course of less than eight months, retail sales for these products exceeded 100 million yuan.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)